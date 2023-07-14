"Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, swims through a wave, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. "Marcia," named by her rescuers after being found off Marathon suffering from positive buoyancy disorder, was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital and was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released off the Florida Keys Friday to participate in the Tour de Turtles, an online educational tracking program coordinated by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the initiative is to follow 12 sea turtles for three months.
Richie Moretti, center, watches as children get a close look at "Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, before the reptile was released off the Florida Keys, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. "Marcia," named by her rescuers after being found off Marathon suffering from positive buoyancy disorder, was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital and was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter Friday before being released to participate in the Tour de Turtles, an online educational tracking program coordinated by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the initiative is to follow 12 sea turtles for three months. Moretti founded the hospital in 1986.
Bette Zirkelbach, left, and Richie Moretti, right, watch as "Marcia," a juvenile green sea turtle, is released off the Florida Keys, Friday, July 14, 2023, at Sombrero Beach in Marathon, Fla. "Marcia," named by her rescuers after being found off Marathon suffering from positive buoyancy disorder, was rehabilitated at the Keys-based Turtle Hospital and was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released Friday to participate in the Tour de Turtles, an online educational tracking program coordinated by the Sea Turtle Conservancy. Beginning Aug. 1, the initiative is to follow 12 sea turtles for three months.
Rehabilitated sea turtle released in Florida Keys to join Tour de Turtles
A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital has been fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released Friday to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles.
