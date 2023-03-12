AP Report: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building News reports say four people have died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building WFAA-TV Mar 12, 2023 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DALLAS (AP) — A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building.WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the Northwest Dallas area.The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available.Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WFAA-TV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGreenhill man faces attempted murder, arson chargesShirley Williams SelfC. Henry CopelandTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal serviceDwight Richard JefferiesSchool bus crash injures 4 in Colbert CountyJacob Christopher WilliamsBryce DavisMuscle Shoals Jail inmate dies from apparent suicideRussell Romine Images Videos CommentedTimesDaily moving to delivery by postal service (2)George Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Which breakfast food do you prefer? You voted: Pancakes: Waffles: Neither: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
