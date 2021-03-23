Report: California wildfire sparked when tree hit power line

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020, file photo, a Pacific Gas & Electric employee sprays water on a burning telephone pole at the Zogg Fire near Ono, Calif. Officials say the wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was caused when tree branches came into contact with PG&E power lines. Investigators with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection seized equipment belonging to PG&E after the Zogg Fire. 

 Ethan Swope

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed more than 200 buildings last year was sparked when tree branches came into contact with Pacific Gas & Electric power lines, officials said Monday.

