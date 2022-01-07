Rex Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, tosses a baseball to his brother, Gary II, during the dedication and open house of Southeast Missouri State University's new Rust Center for Media on Oct. 7, 2016, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Rust, co-president of the Missouri-based media company Rust Communications, has died Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 52.
Rex Rust prepares to throw a ball at the 2019 Semoball Awards on July 13, 2019, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Rust, co-president of the Missouri-based media company Rust Communications, has died Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 52.
Rex Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, tosses a baseball to his brother, Gary II, during the dedication and open house of Southeast Missouri State University's new Rust Center for Media on Oct. 7, 2016, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Rust, co-president of the Missouri-based media company Rust Communications, has died Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 52.
Uncredited - member, The Southeast Missourian
Rex Rust prepares to throw a ball at the 2019 Semoball Awards on July 13, 2019, at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Rust, co-president of the Missouri-based media company Rust Communications, has died Thursday evening, Jan. 6, 2022, after a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.