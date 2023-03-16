Arts-Academy-Awards

FILE - Artist Faith Ringgold appears during a press preview of her exhibition, "American People, Black Light: Faith Ringgold's Paintings of the 1960s" at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington on June 19, 2013. Ringgold will be honored this spring at the American Academy of Arts and Letters’ annual awards and induction ceremony. Ringgold, known for her narrative quilts and her themes of social justice, will receive a Gold Medal for Painting.

 Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-visual artist Faith Ringgold, poetry critic Helen Hennessy Vendler and photographer Susan Unterberg will be honored this spring at the American Academy of Arts and Letters ' annual awards and induction ceremony.

