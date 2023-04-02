CMT Music Awards

FILE - A general view of the stage is pictured at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. This year's CMT Music Awards will be a merging of country, rock and blues straight from the heart of Texas. The show will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini and fan-favorite Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee with four nominations. The CMT Music Awards airs live Sunday on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

 Mark Humphrey - staff, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — This year's CMT Music Awards will merge country, rock and blues straight from the heart of Texas, featuring performances including collaborations with Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani and Gary Clark Jr. and tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

