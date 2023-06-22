A pink triangle is seen on top of Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Patrick Carney, center, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
A section of the pink triangle is seen on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Patrick Carney, left, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Patrick Carney, left, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
A pink triangle is seen on top of Twin Peaks behind the Castro district rainbow flag in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
A pink triangle is seen on top of Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Jeff Chiu - staff, AP
Patrick Carney, center, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Haven Daley - staff, AP
A section of the pink triangle is seen on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Haven Daley - staff, AP
Patrick Carney, left, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Haven Daley - staff, AP
Patrick Carney, left, Co-Founder of Friends of the Pink Triangle, works with volunteers laying out pink tarps to form the shape of a pink triangle on Twin Peaks in San Francisco, Friday, June 16, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
Haven Daley - staff, AP
A pink triangle is seen on top of Twin Peaks behind the Castro district rainbow flag in San Francisco, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Hundreds of volunteers installed the giant pink triangle made out of cloth and canvas and with pink lights around its edges last week as part of the city's Pride celebrations. It's an annual tradition that started in 1995 but this year's triangle is nearly an acre in size and can be seen up to 20 miles (32 kms.) away.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The giant canvas pink triangle that is one of the LGBTQ+ community's Pride month symbols in San Francisco is bigger than ever this year. Volunteers said they are taking a stand for their rights amid a national pushback from conservative lawmakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.