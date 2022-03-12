Iditarod Sled Dog Race

FILE - Musher Brent Sass speaks to reporters after completing the nearly 1,000 mile Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska on March 12, 2012. Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in Kaltag, early Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kaltag is 629 miles (1,012 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000-mile (1,609-kilometer) trek across the Alaska wilderness. The winner is expected to arrive in Nome early to mid-week.

 Mark Thiessen - staff, AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive at the checkpoint in Kaltag early Saturday.

