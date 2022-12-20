South Carolina-Mother and Son Killed

FILE - Alex Murdaugh, center, talks with his defense attorney Dick Harpootlian after a hearing in Colleton County on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 8, provided their most detailed explanation for why Murdaugh, a disbarred South Carolina attorney allegedly killed his wife and son in a case that has spurred investigations into financial wrongdoing and drawn overwhelming attention worldwide.

 Grace Beahm Alford - member image share, The Post And Courier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for Alex Murdaugh when the disbarred attorney appears in court next month for a double murder trial that has drawn international attention.

