Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates.
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida's slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
U_S_ Sen_ Tim Scott is criticizing fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov_ Ron DeSantis for supporting standards requiring teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
By MEG KINNARD and HANNAH FINGERHUT - Associated Press
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., waits to speak a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa. Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis will appear for the first time at the same campaign event in early voting Iowa on Friday at a pivotal moment for the Republican presidential candidates.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets local residents during a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets local residents during a meet and greet at the Hotel Charitone, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chariton, Iowa.
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has criticized fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for supporting new standards that require teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that "could be applied for their personal benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.