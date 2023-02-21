Caste Debate American Diaspora

FILE - Councilmember Kshama Sawant speaks at a rally at Westlake Park in Seattle, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in response to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. One of Sawant's earliest memories of the caste system was hearing her grandfather – a man she "otherwise loved very much" – utter a slur to summon their lower-caste maid. Now an elected official in a city thousands of miles from India, she has proposed an ordinance to add caste to Seattle's anti-discrimination laws.

 Jennifer Buchanan - member, The Seattle Times

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Council members are preparing to vote on whether to add caste to the city's anti-discrimination laws. If approved, Seattle would become the first city in the United States to do so.

