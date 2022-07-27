FILE - R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell, second from left, leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. A jury convicted Russell on Friday, July 22, of threatening gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer's sexual abuse of women and girls.
NEW YORK (AP) — A self-described manager and adviser to R. Kelly pleaded guilty Tuesday to an interstate stalking charge, less than a week after he was convicted of making a phone threat that gunfire was about to occur in a Manhattan theater where a documentary about the singer was about to be shown.
