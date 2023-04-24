Abortion Wisconsin Johnson

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks to his supporters in the early morning hours at an election night party in Neenah, Wis., on Nov. 9, 2022. Johnson on Monday, April 24, 2023, renewed his call for a statewide vote in Wisconsin on abortion rights, but declined to say how he would vote on such a measure.

 Mike Roemer - freelancer, FR155603 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Monday renewed his call for a statewide vote in Wisconsin on abortion rights, saying he thought most voters would support a ban after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Johnson declined to say how he would vote, however.

