Senate Endangered Species

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a northern long-eared bat. The U.S. Senate on Thursday, May 11, 2023, proposed dropping a 2022 federal designation of the northern long-eared bat as endangered. The Fish and Wildlife Service declared the northern long-eared bat endangered last November, raising its status from threatened. It is among 12 bat types hammered by white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has reduced its numbers by 97% or more in some areas.

 Uncredited - hogp, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The U.S. Senate voted narrowly Thursday to overturn two Biden administration policies intended to protect endangered species.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

