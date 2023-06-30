FILE - This photo shows the United States Coast Guard Academy, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn. A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review and prosecute cases of sexual assault at the service's Connecticut academy for years while some of the accused rose up the ranks. Two U.S. Senators on Friday, June 23, 2023, demanded documents and records concerning the probe.
FILE - Members of the U.S Coast Guard Academy class of 2019 assemble on Washington Parade Field for their swearing-in ceremony on June 29, 2015 at the academy in New London, Conn. A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review and prosecute cases of sexual assault at the service's Connecticut academy for years while some of the accused rose up the ranks. Two U.S. Senators on Friday, June 30, 2023, demanded documents and records concerning the probe.
FILE - This photo shows the United States Coast Guard Academy, Sept. 14, 2020, in New London, Conn. A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review and prosecute cases of sexual assault at the service's Connecticut academy for years while some of the accused rose up the ranks. Two U.S. Senators on Friday, June 23, 2023, demanded documents and records concerning the probe.
Jessica Hill - freelancer, FR125654 AP
FILE - Members of the U.S Coast Guard Academy class of 2019 assemble on Washington Parade Field for their swearing-in ceremony on June 29, 2015 at the academy in New London, Conn. A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review and prosecute cases of sexual assault at the service's Connecticut academy for years while some of the accused rose up the ranks. Two U.S. Senators on Friday, June 30, 2023, demanded documents and records concerning the probe.
NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A previously undisclosed investigation reveals the U.S. Coast Guard failed to appropriately review, prosecute and report cases of sexual assault at the service’s Connecticut academy for years while some of the accused rose up the ranks, according to two U.S. Senators who on Friday demanded documents and records concerning the probe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.