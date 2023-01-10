U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., introduces Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to those gathered inside the conference room at Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, Ariz., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, about issues at the U.S.-Mexico border in the Yuma region.
Cocopah Indian Tribe Chairwoman Sherry Cordova listens to a presentation by Yuma County Board of Supervisors member Jonathan Lines during a bipartisan discussion about issues at the U.S.-Mexico border in the Yuma region, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, inside the conference room at Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, Ariz.
U.S. Sen Chris Murphy, D-Conn., listens to a presentation by Yuma County Board of Supervisors member Jonathan Lines during a bipartisan discussion about issues at the U.S.-Mexico border in the Yuma region, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, inside the conference room at Regional Center for Border Health in Somerton, Ariz.
Senators visit Arizona, Texas border in search for solutions
Yuma County, Arizona politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to craft immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources
PHOENIX (AP) — Politicians, tribal leaders and the head of a local humanitarian group in Arizona's Yuma County called on a politically diverse delegation of senators from around the U.S. to pass immigration reform amid an increase in migrant arrivals that can overwhelm local resources.
