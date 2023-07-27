FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth Archibeque. Archibeque, who has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27, 2023, for the starvation death of her 6-year-old son, who had been locked in a closet at their Flagstaff apartment and denied food.
FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Anthony Martinez. Elizabeth Archibeque, an Arizona mother who has pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse, is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, July 27, 2023, for the starvation death of her and Martinez's 6-year-old son, who had been locked in a closet at their Flagstaff apartment and denied food. Archibeque was charged along with the boy's father, Anthony Martinez, and grandmother, Ann Martinez, who have pleaded not guilty and are to be tried separately on murder and child abuse charges.
Sentencing is set for Arizona mother guilty of murder and child abuse in starvation of her son
An Arizona mother who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse faces up to life in prison for the 2020 starvation death of her 6-year-old son who had been locked in a closet and denied food at their Flagstaff apartment
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Uncredited - hogp, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona mother who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in the death of her 6-year-old son who was kept in a closet and denied food at their Flagstaff apartment.
