BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Sunday honored 2019 Nobel Literature Prize winner Peter Handke, who is known for his apologist views over Serbia's nationalist policies and Serb war crimes during the 1990s wars in the Balkans.
Serbia gives award to 2019 Nobel Literature winner Handke
