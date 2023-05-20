AP Shark in Florida Keys bites angler who reeled it in, sending man to hospital Authorities in the Florida Keys say a shark bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital AP May 20, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SUMMERLAND Key, Fla. (AP) — A shark in the Florida Keys bit the foot of a fisherman who had reeled it in, sending the man to the hospital, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.The 35-year-old man was fishing off a dock in Summerland Key when he caught the shark Friday night. While it was on the dock, it bit him in the foot, the sheriff's office said in a statement.The angler was flown by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known on Saturday, the statement said.No further details were provided. Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEscaped Husky wreaks havoc in Colbert shelterSouth changes direction, leaving Mars HillWith McFall out, Flame hires new coachTVA preparing to test fire new turbine facility at BartonFlorence man accused of abusing his mother’s corpseTommy Dale Pettus, Sr.Tyler Jeffreys hired at Colbert HeightsMischievous Husky finds a forever home5 area students named National Merit Scholarship finalistsJerry Brown Kelsoe 'Coach' Images Videos CommentedOwners of vicious animals must face consequences (1)Cities exploring development with a coliseum (1)Rec board takes no action on altercation (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Do you think Space Command HQ will move to Alabama? You voted: Yes: No: What's Space Command? Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
