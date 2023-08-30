Officers and detectives gather at the scene where an inmate crashed a transport van after stealing it with a Marion County sheriff's deputy on-board Monday, July 10, 2023, just outside the Community Justice Campus in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say a jail inmate accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm, 61, died Monday at a hospital following the attack.
Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal stands outside Eskenazi Hospital and announces that Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm died after a prison inmate assaulted him while stealing a transport van from the Community Justice Campus on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Court documents released Tuesday say the jail inmate accused of killing the sheriff’s deputy who was transporting him in a van used the chain of his handcuffs to choke the officer during an escape attempt.
Jenna Watson - member, ASSOCIATED PRESS
