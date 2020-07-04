CUMMING, Georgia —Shoals native Syreeta Ziegler, shared her voice and perspective during the June 6 "Peaceful Protest" for Black Lives Matter at the historic Forsyth County Courthouse in Cumming, Georgia.
The protest, coordinated by Candice Horsely, was held following the controversial death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
More than 1,000 people, white and black, many wearing masks, showed up for the protest, and shouted out the tragic last words of Floyd: "I can't breathe."
Ziegler, who is the founder and executive director of Guide My HEART, a nonprofit for teen girls and women, was one of several who spoke during the rally.
A communications graduate of University of North Alabama, she shared her ideas on how to deal with racism in America, which included the use of prayer, empathy, acknowledgement, accountability, unity and action under the umbrella of lLove.
"In 2020 we are dealing with two viruses — Covid 19 and racism," said Ziegler. "One we need to wear a mask to protect ourselves, and the other ... it's time we remove the mask."
