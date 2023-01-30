Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, about new developments in the investigation of a mass shooting that occurred January 16, in Goshen, Calif. Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at-large. Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in a central California farming community.
Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large
Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large and authorities have provided no motive for the attack in a central California farming community
Ron Holman - member, The Times-Delta
VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large. Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in a central California farming community.
