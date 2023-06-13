Denver Police Department investigators work the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street between 20th and 21st avenues during a celebration after the Denver Nuggets won the team's first NBA Championship early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver.
Denver Police Department investigators place evidence markers while working the scene of a mass shooting early Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Denver. Police say several people were wounded in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win. A man who is a suspect was one of the people shot and was taken into custody.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, celebrates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, center, shoots while defended by Miami Heat forward Kevin Love, right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center left, celebrates with teammates after the team won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
People celebrate after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA Championship with a victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, late Monday, June 12, 2023, in Denver.
DENVER (AP) — Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in downtown Denver where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said. A wounded suspect was taken into custody.
