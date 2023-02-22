FILE - Marshall players wear a "75" decal on their helmets as they take the field for an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee on Nov. 14, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va. The game took place on the 50th anniversary of the 1970 Marshall plane crash that killed all 75 persons aboard. The plane was carrying the Marshall University football team who were returning after a game against East Carolina. A bill has won final legislative approval Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in West Virginia, that would establish an annual day of recognition for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history.
FILE - A memorial plaque is displayed at the site of a 1970 plane crash that killed 75 people, including 36 Marshall football players, on Oct. 24, 2020, near Huntington, W.Va. A bill has won final legislative approval Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in West Virginia, that would establish an annual day of recognition for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history.
FILE - Marshall assistant football coach Red Dawson, center, sits alone during a memorial service at the Veterans Memorial Field House on Nov. 15, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va., honoring the 75 people killed in a plane crash. A bill has won final legislative approval Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in West Virginia, that would establish an annual day of recognition for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash that killed most of Marshall University's football team.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill establishing Nov. 14 as an annual memorial day for the worst sports disaster in U.S. history, a plane crash that killed most of Marshall University's football team.
“Really, really sad day,” Justice said at an administration briefing. “We should never forget.”
On Nov. 14, 1970, the chartered jet crashed in fog and rain into a hillside upon approach to an airport near Huntington as the team was returning from a game at East Carolina, killing all 75 on board. The victims included 36 football players and 39 school administrators, coaches, fans, spouses and flight crew.
Marshall decided to continue the football program. But for the university and the entire community, it left a huge void. Some who were left off the flight and did not make the trip or lost loved ones spent the next five decades with crippling questions that had no answers.
Marshall hired Jack Lengyel as the new football coach in 1971. The program's rebuilding was the subject of the 2006 movie “We are Marshall” starring Matthew McConaughey as Lengyel.
