FILE - In this undated photo released by the 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton/U.S. Marines is Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum. A lawyer for the family of McCollum, who was killed in Afghanistan, said Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, he'll soon file a new version of a $25 million lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them.
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan said Thursday that a new version of a lawsuit accusing actor Alec Baldwin of unleashing his social media followers against them will soon be filed after a federal judge dismissed the original lawsuit but invited the family to rewrite it and submit it again.
