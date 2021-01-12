Slovak linked to reporter slaying sentenced in separate case

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, Marian Kocner the suspected mastermind in the slaying of an investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova, is escorted by armed police officers from a courtroom after a trial session in Pezinok, Slovakia. On Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, an appeals court in Slovakia upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a businessman allegedly linked to the slaying of an investigative journalist in Slovakia to 19 years in prison in a separate case of forgery. Marian Kocner was charged with forgery, together with former Economy Minister Pavol Rusko. A court in the town of Pezinok sentenced the two to the same prison terms in February and the country's Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday the verdict, which is final.

 Petr David Josek

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — An appeals court in Slovakia upheld a lower court ruling that sentenced a businessman allegedly linked to the slaying of an investigative journalist in Slovakia to 19 years in prison in a separate case of forgery.

