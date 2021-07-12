LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's right-wing prime minister has brushed off opposition calls for his government to resign in the wake of a referendum in which voters overwhelmingly rejected proposed changes to a water management law seen as harmful to the environment.
AP
Slovenian PM says water referendum defeat no reason to quit
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- General News
- Government And Politics
- Environment And Nature
- Water Quality
- Water Environment
- Environment
- Natural Resource Management
- Political Resignations
- Water Management
- Environmental Laws And Regulations
- Government Regulations
- Pollution Laws And Regulations
- Pollution
- Environmental Concerns
- Referendums
- Elections
- Construction Industry Regulation
- Industry Regulation
- Government Business And Finance
- Business
Locations
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Council denies city hall, parking decks plan
- Dena Pickle
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- Jack Oakley III
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
- Richard Samuel Behel
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Animal shelters are full, but summertime adoptions are up (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.