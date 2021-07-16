MOSCOW (AP) — A small Russian passenger plane with 18 people on board made an emergency landing Friday in Siberia after both engines failed, with the captain breaking his leg but no one else suffering serious injuries, authorities said.
Forced landing for Russian plane as engines fail; all safe
