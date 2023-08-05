Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Police officers yell at people to move on the the sidewalk on Broadway as they try clear the crowd from the Union Square area, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this iamge taken from video provided by WABC-TV, a crowd pushes up against a public transit bus as it attempts to move through Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
People film police officers as they chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Times Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
People disperse after the NYPD set off a smoke bomb, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this photo taken from video provided by WABC-TV, New York police officers and supervisors hold up a plywood board to protect themselves from debris thrown by a crowd at Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this iamge taken from video provided by WABC-TV, a crowd moves through Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
A person jumps on the top of a car as another punctures the tire near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center left, places his hands on his face as he is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Police officers carry metal barricades as they advance on a crowd in an effort to clear Broadway south of Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Police officers form a line in an attempt to move in on a crowd and clear out Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Police officers arrest a man, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
New York Police put up barricades in Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
New York Police escort a man who was arrested in Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
New York Police wearing riot gear patrol around Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
A person jumps on the top of a car as kicks in the window near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
New York police officers escort a man after arresting him near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center, is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center left, is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC
Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation
Police officers set off a smoke bomb in order to disperse a crowd, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video, people jump and kick a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Bobby Calvan - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers yell at people to move on the the sidewalk on Broadway as they try clear the crowd from the Union Square area, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this iamge taken from video provided by WABC-TV, a crowd pushes up against a public transit bus as it attempts to move through Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
TV - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People film police officers as they chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Times Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People disperse after the NYPD set off a smoke bomb, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video provided by WABC-TV, New York police officers and supervisors hold up a plywood board to protect themselves from debris thrown by a crowd at Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this iamge taken from video provided by WABC-TV, a crowd moves through Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person jumps on the top of a car as another punctures the tire near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center left, places his hands on his face as he is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers carry metal barricades as they advance on a crowd in an effort to clear Broadway south of Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers form a line in an attempt to move in on a crowd and clear out Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police officers arrest a man, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police put up barricades in Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Brook Lansdale - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police escort a man who was arrested in Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Bobby Calvan - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on Broadway near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Bobby Calvan - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police wearing riot gear patrol around Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Brooke Lansdale - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People chant anti-NYPD slogans, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
People climb a sculpture, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York's Union Square. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person jumps on the top of a car as kicks in the window near Union Square park, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Mary Altaffer - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York police officers escort a man after arresting him near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City are struggling to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for an Internet personality's videogame console giveaway that got out of hand.
Bobby Calvan - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center, is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
Uncredited - television, ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video provided by WABC-TV, internet influencer Kai Cenat, center left, is helped into a New York Police vehicle near Union Square, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in New York. Police in New York City struggled to control a crowd of thousands of people who gathered in Manhattan's Union Square for the Internet personality's video game console giveaway that got out of hand.
NEW YORK (AP) — Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City, after the online streamer drew thousands of his followers, many of them teenagers, with promises of giving away electronics, including a new PlayStation. The event produced chaos, with dozens of people arrested — some jumping atop vehicles, hurling bottles and throwing punches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.