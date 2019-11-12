MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain's Socialist party and the left-wing United We Can party say they have reached a preliminary agreement about forming a coalition government.
But the deal announced Tuesday still won't provide enough votes in parliament for the Socialists, who won Sunday's election, to take office without the support of other parties.
Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's left-of-center Socialists captured 120 seats in Sunday's ballot but fell far short of a majority in the 350-seat chamber. United We Can got 35 seats.
In a joint appearance, Sánchez and United We Can leader Pablo Iglesias say under the deal Sánchez would be prime minister and Iglesias his deputy in a future government. They will also hold talks with other parties to get more support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.