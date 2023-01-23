South Dakota-State of the State

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gives the State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre, S.D.

 Erin Woodiel - member, The Argus Leader

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

