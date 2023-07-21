FILE - A sign warns visitors of extreme heat danger at Badwater Basin, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. A Southern California outdoor enthusiast has died after collapsing during a hike in Death Valley amid blistering heat. The Los Angeles Times reported Friday, July 21 that 71-year-old Steve Curry of Sunland, Calif., collapsed Tuesday during an hours-long hike from Golden Canyon to Zabriskie Point and died of what officials believe were heat-related causes.
John Locher - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
