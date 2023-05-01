St. Louis Prosecutor Ouster Effort

FILE - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks on Jan. 13, 2020, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge on Monday, April 24, 2023, ruled he will not hold St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in contempt of court after her office failed to have a prosecutor present when a murder trial was scheduled to begin earlier this month. Gardner, a Democrat, also is facing an ouster effort by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey who alleges she is incompetent in her job. Gardner has called Bailey's removal effort politically motivated.

 Jim Salter - staff, AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The departure of two more prosecutors from the already understaffed St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office is “deeply concerning” to judges, a spokesperson for the court system said Monday.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.