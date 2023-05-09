Mammograms

FILE - Mammographer Alma Garcia, right, demonstrates the process of a mammogram on marketing liaison Dalilah Garcia of the Neighbors Emergency Center in Brownsville, Texas, on Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, inside a Mammos on the Move (MOM) mobile mammogram trailer. According to a draft recommendation from a government task force released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50. Tuesday’s update – if the draft proposal is finalized – would mark a shift in the influential panel’s guidelines.

 Miguel Roberts - member image share, The Brownsville Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) — Women should start getting every-other-year mammograms at age 40 instead of waiting until 50, according to a draft recommendation from a federal task force.

