Bus Stabbing Race Indiana

This photo provided by Bloomington Police Department shows Billie Davis. Davis now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury in Evansville Thursday, April 20, 2023 on a charge of willfully causing injuries to the victim due to her race and national origin, the Justice Department said.

 Uncredited - hogp, Bloomington Police Dept

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — State charges including attempted murder have been dismissed against a woman accused of stabbing an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus, court records show.

