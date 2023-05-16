Jeep Recall

FILE - This is the Jeep logo on the front end of a Jeep Cherokee on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off. The company is recalling certain Jeep Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

 Gene J. Puskar - staff, AP

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

