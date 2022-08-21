Media-CNN-Stelter

CNN "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media issue celebration on May 17, 2022, in New York. Stelter insisted Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable. CNN gave Stelter the chance to host a final episode of the 30-year Sunday morning program on the media even after it was learned this week that he and the show would be exiting — a gesture that's relatively rare in television.

 Evan Agostini - invision linkable, Invision

NEW YORK (AP) — “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter insisted Sunday that he'll still be rooting for CNN even after his show was canceled this week, but stressed that it was important for the network and others to hold the media accountable.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

