A pedestrian passes by the electronic screen of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Asian stock markets rose Tuesday after Wall Street fell on concern the U.S. economy may be weakening following a report that showed growth in service industries slowing.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York.
Mary Altaffer - staff, AP
FILE - A street sign is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting amid a vacuum of market-moving data, while crypto prices were lower after regulators filed charges against another mega player in the industry. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% early Tuesday, though it remains near the edge of exiting its latest bear market. The Dow fell 44 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Crypto prices sank after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Coinbase with operating as an unregistered securities exchange. Shares in parent copmany Coinbase Global sank 20%. A day earlier, the SEC filed charges against another huge crypto trading platform, Binance, and its founder.
