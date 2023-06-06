NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting amid a vacuum of market-moving data, while crypto prices were lower after regulators filed charges against another mega player in the industry. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% early Tuesday, though it remains near the edge of exiting its latest bear market. The Dow fell 44 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. Crypto prices sank after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Coinbase with operating as an unregistered securities exchange. Shares in parent copmany Coinbase Global sank 20%. A day earlier, the SEC filed charges against another huge crypto trading platform, Binance, and its founder.

