A currency trader walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday after a day of listless trading on Wall Street in the absence of market-moving data.
A pedestrian walks past the smoke and haze shrouded New York Stock Exchange building in New York City Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a haze, turning the air acrid and the sky yellowish gray.
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
Julia Nikhinson - staff, AP
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close as drops for Microsoft and other big-name tech stocks overshadowed gains for much of the rest of Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Wednesday even though the majority of stocks within the index rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 91 points, or 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite lagged the market with a loss of 1.3%. Tech stocks dropped as yields rose in the Treasury market. The Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time since January, ahead of a decision on interest rates next week by the Federal Reserve.
