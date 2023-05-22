NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks drifted to a mixed close as Wall Street waits to see whether a pivotal meeting later in the day will help the U.S. government avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt. The S&P 500 closed little changed Monday. The Dow slipped 0.4% and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Big Tech was continuing its strong run for the year so far, including Meta Platforms. Even a record fine from the European Union couldn’t slow it. Micron Technology was on the losing end after China accused its products of risking national security amid high tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

