NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is ticking higher to claw back a bit of its deep losses for August so far. The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in early trading Monday, coming off its third losing week in a row. The Dow rose 21 points and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.4%. The relatively quiet trading followed a mixed performance for stock markets worldwide. The week’s main event for markets is likely to be a speech on Friday by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The Jackson Hole, Wyoming, setting has been the home of major policy announcements in the past by the Fed.

