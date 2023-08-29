People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports.
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
People stand in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person rides a bicycle in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as markets shift their attention from the U.S. Federal Reserve to earnings and economic reports
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Flags adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Wall Street is retreating a bit more as a five-week rally loses momentum. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.