A person walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, July 10, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares got the week off to a slow start, with mixed trading Monday as China reported wholesale prices fell in June, amid other signs the economy is slowing.
Eugene Hoshiko - staff, AP
FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Friday, July 1, 2022.
Seth Wenig - staff, AP
FILE - A trader looks over his cell phone outside the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in the financial district of Manhattan in New York.
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are largely standing still on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow rose 79 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The big question hanging over markets is whether the U.S. can avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates meant to tame inflation. The hope is that inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to stop raising rates. A report Wednesday will offer the latest monthly update on inflation at the consumer level.
