NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are largely standing still on Wall Street ahead of a week with updates on where inflation and corporate profits are heading. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in early trading Monday. The Dow rose 79 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed. The big question hanging over markets is whether the U.S. can avoid a long-predicted recession despite much higher interest rates meant to tame inflation. The hope is that inflation is easing enough for the Federal Reserve to stop raising rates. A report Wednesday will offer the latest monthly update on inflation at the consumer level.

