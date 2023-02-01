Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Asian stock markets were higher Wednesday after Wall Street rose ahead of what traders hope will be the last Federal Reserve interest rate hike for some time.
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street rose to its highest level since the summer following the latest hike to interest rates by the Federal Reserve, which said it’s finally seeing improvements in inflation. The S&P 500 rallied back from an early 1% loss Wednesday to rise 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% and the Dow ended barely higher. As expected, the Fed raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points to its highest level since late 2007. It’s the smallest increase in the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes since March. The Fed’s chair said more increases are likely needed, but he also said the disinflationary process has started.
