FILE - Cloudy conditions, Thursday, June 29, 2023, obscure the Chugach Mountains, which normally tower above downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers have concluded there is a "rare but real risk" that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city.
FILE - Mount Susitna, which is also known as Sleeping Lady, is shown Friday, April 16, 2021, on the other side of Cook Inlet from downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers have concluded there is a "rare but real risk" that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city.
FILE - Cloudy conditions, Thursday, June 29, 2023, obscure the Chugach Mountains, which normally tower above downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers have concluded there is a "rare but real risk" that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city.
Mark Thiessen - staff, ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mount Susitna, which is also known as Sleeping Lady, is shown Friday, April 16, 2021, on the other side of Cook Inlet from downtown Anchorage, Alaska. Researchers have concluded there is a "rare but real risk" that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Researchers have concluded there is a “rare but real risk” that an earthquake-produced tsunami could inundate parts of coastal Anchorage under certain conditions, a newspaper reported, a shift from the prior understanding of the risk posed to Alaska's largest city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.