FILE - A crane is in place as part of clean up efforts at the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed, Jan. 28, 2022. Investigators looking into the collapse of the bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure. A report issued Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 by the National Transportation Safety Board about the failure of the Fern Hollow Bridge says its engineers are examining “multiple fractures” found on the bridge’s legs.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Investigators looking into the collapse of a Pittsburgh bridge nearly one year ago are looking closely at damage to the legs of the structure, the National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday.
