This photo released by the Bolingbrook Police Department shows 17-year old Bryion Montgomery, who was charged Monday, March 6, 2023, as an adult with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion. The suburban Chicago teenager pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the fatal shootings of his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child's father.
Melinda and Anthony Taylor stand outside their neighbor's home on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill., where three people were fatally shot, and another person was wounded Sunday night. The Taylors said their son and a teen boy who lives in the home regularly play basketball together in the neighborhood.
A man stands and looks at the home in Bolingbrook, Ill., on Monday, March 6, 2023, where three people were fatally shot, and another person was wounded Sunday night. Prosecutors said a 17-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in suburban Chicago.
Suburban Chicago teen told he's indicted on 3 murder charges
A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father has been told a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder
This photo released by the Bolingbrook Police Department shows 17-year old Bryion Montgomery, who was charged Monday, March 6, 2023, as an adult with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion. The suburban Chicago teenager pleaded not guilty Tuesday in the fatal shootings of his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child's father.
Uncredited - hogp, Bolingbrook Police Department
Melinda and Anthony Taylor stand outside their neighbor's home on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Bolingbrook, Ill., where three people were fatally shot, and another person was wounded Sunday night. The Taylors said their son and a teen boy who lives in the home regularly play basketball together in the neighborhood.
Stacey Wescott - member, Chicago Tribune
A man stands and looks at the home in Bolingbrook, Ill., on Monday, March 6, 2023, where three people were fatally shot, and another person was wounded Sunday night. Prosecutors said a 17-year-old has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the fatal shootings of a girl he was dating and two other people in suburban Chicago.
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago teen accused of fatally shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend, a 9-year-old girl and the child’s father was told Thursday a grand jury has indicted him on three charges of first-degree murder.
Byrion Montgomery, 17, of Bolingbrook, went before a Will County judge and was informed that the grand jury indicted him in the March 5 slayings of 40-year-old Cartez Daniels, 17-year-old Samiya A. Shelton-Tilman and Sanai Daniels, 9.
Judge Dave Carlson told Montgomery, who is currently being held at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center in Joliet, that he will be transferred to the Will County Jail after he turns 18 on April 27, the Arlington Heights Daily Herald reported.
Carlson also granted an order to have Montgomery submit to DNA testing.
The 13-count indictment contained the same adult charges that were filed against Montgomery on March 6. They include multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, home invasion, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.