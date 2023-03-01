Wetlands Damage Oil Lawsuits

FILE - Wetlands are seen from a helicopter on the Louisiana coast on July 10, 2010. The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, by major energy companies, including Chevron, ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobile, that had hoped to move a lawsuit alleging damage to Louisiana wetlands by decades of oil and gas drilling from state to federal courts.

 Patrick Semansky - freelancer, FR158704 AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawsuit against oil and gas companies over damage to Louisiana’s wetlands will remain in state court, the U.S. Supreme Court said, rejecting an appeal by major energy companies who wanted to get the case moved to a federal court.

