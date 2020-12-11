Election 2020 Supreme Court

In this Nov. 5 file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. [AP PHOTO/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE]

 J. Scott Applewhite

HOUSTON — The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden's election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation's highest court.

