Supreme Court Andy Warhol Prince

FILE - In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 18, 2023, sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince. The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith. The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point.

 Richard Drew - staff, AP

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the 2016 publication of an Andy Warhol image of the singer Prince violated a photographer's copyright, a decision a dissenting justice said would stifle the creation of art.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press.

